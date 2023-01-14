scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Abhishek Nigam to return to TV with ‘Alibaba’ Chapter 2

By Glamsham Editorial
Abhishek Nigam to return to TV with 'Alibaba' Chapter 2
Abhishek Nigam - Sony SAB - Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2

Well known television star Abhishek Nigam is all set to join the cast of Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 and will be seen essaying the lead character of Alibaba. In this new version of the show, Abhishek will be helming the lead role and will be seen in an exciting new avatar, infusing new energy into the character of Ali.

With more smartness, aggression and new techniques of martial arts, Ali is perfect and is always two steps ahead of his rivals. With the same heart of gold, it will be exciting to watch Ali return to Parwaz and continue his journey.

Prior to joining the cast of this show, Abhishek Nigam was loved as the lead of Sony SAB’s popular show ‘Hero – Gayab Mode On’ which was a massive success and greatly appreciated by viewers. Abhishek Nigam’s return to Sony SAB as Alibaba also happens to be his return to television after a gap of almost two years.

Tune in to watch Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andheka: Chapter 2 only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 8.00 PM

Previous article
'Alibaba' gets new identity, new face; 'Pandya Store' takes 5-year leap
Next article
Australia have a chance, they have pretty decent captain in Cummins: Ian Chappell
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft Edge gets text prediction feature in latest update

Sports

Australia have a chance, they have pretty decent captain in Cummins: Ian Chappell

News

'Alibaba' gets new identity, new face; 'Pandya Store' takes 5-year leap

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all geared up for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2

News

Vijay Deverakonda in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s periodic cop drama

Technology

Google to roll out Bluetooth support for Stadia Controllers

News

'Bulleya' hitmaker Papon celebrates Bihu with band members

Sports

LSG believed in Kyle Mayers and he has now delivered for Durban franchise, says Pragyan Ojha

News

Shilpa Shinde returns to television with Sony SAB ‘Maddam Sir’

Technology

Apple eyes India, Vietnam to replace China as its key manufacturer

News

'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan celebrated his first Lohri in Punjab

Technology

Apple Watch micro-LED display may be manufactured by LG

Sports

Current Australia team has a huge chance to beat India: Justin Langer

Health & Lifestyle

Mohnish Doultani shares the best itinerary from his two-month Bali trip

News

'BB16': 'Mandali' Shiv, Nimrit, MC Stan get emotional at Abdu's exit

News

'I just met God': Rajamouli after meeting Steven Spielberg

Sports

FanCode to stream inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India

Sports

IND v AUS: Sarfaraz would feel "cheated", hand-done by selectors after SKY picked for Tests, say experts, fans

Sports

Almost done with BCCI and looking for opportunities abroad: Murali Vijay

Technology

YouTube tests hub of free, ad-supported channels

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US