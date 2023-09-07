Abujhmad Malkhamb group performs on song 'First Class' in 'IGT 10'

In the upcoming episode of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, Abujhmad Malkhamb group will amaze the audience with their performance to the foot-tapping Bollywood number ‘First Class’ from the film ‘Kalank’.

The stage is set to sizzle with an array of spellbinding performances by the Top 13 contestants who will honour the monumental contribution of the Indian Railways.

Known for their innovative and breathtaking acts, Abujhmad will meticulously craft a performance that not only showcases exceptional dance skills but also celebrates the rich cultural tapestry of India’s railway system.

Renowned director and choreographer Farah Khan will join the judges’ panel alongside Badshah and Kirron Kher, as a guest judge.

Impressed by the act, Badshah said: “Everything is first class, Abujhmad. I couldn’t even imagine that something like this could happen in a train compartment. We have travelled by train, and it used to be so crowded that we couldn’t even move. But it’s incredible to imagine what can happen in a train compartment. You always set new limits.”

Farah said: “I have also been on a train and shot an entire song but what you have done today is incredible. From where you have come and to give such an excellent performance, I can imagine the difficulties you must have faced back then during your rehearsals. Superb!”

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs on Sony.