scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Actor-model Shiyas Kareem detained at Chennai airport in rape and cheating case

By Agency News Desk
Actor-model Shiyas Kareem detained at Chennai airport in rape and cheating case
Shiyas Kareem _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor-model Shiyas Kareem against whom a female gym trainer had registered a complaint of rape and cheating, was taken into custody at the Chennai airport on Thursday when he landed from the Middle East.

Last month, a 32-year-old woman who works at the gym owned by the actor-model registered a complaint of sexual assault and cheating against him at the Chandera Police station at Kasargod.

In her complaint, the woman also claimed that he owes her money and cheated her by not honoring his word that she would be made a partner in his business.

Meanwhile, Chandera Police station officials are expected to arrive at Chennai later in the day to take the popular reality show personality Kareem into custody as part of the procedures following the complaint.

Kareem had earlier dismissed the allegations as “fabricated”.

Pic. Sourceshiyaskareem
2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Games: Sindhu crashes out, no medal for India in women's singles badminton
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US