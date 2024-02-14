Adnan Khan learnt sword fighting, martial arts for role of Samrat Ashok

Actor Adnan Khan, who embodies the iconic role of Samrat Ashok has revealed that as part of his preparation for the role, he learnt martial arts and sword fighting that helped him perfect action sequences in the magnum opus show ‘Pracchand Ashok’.

Adnan has seized the spotlight with his commanding performance as Samrat Ashok. Paired with Mallika Singh, who breathes life into the role of Princess Kaurwaki, the actor casts a spell upon audiences, leaving them clamouring for more.

Talking about the preparations, the ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’ fame actor said: “The martial arts training has certainly been beneficial as it enhances flexibility. However, I believe that for this role, the sword fighting classes I undertook were even more crucial.”

“We often watch films and admire sword fighting sequences, wishing we could do the same. But once you hold a sword, your body doesn’t respond the way you expect it to. So, these classes were invaluable in helping me develop the style of an emperor,” he added.

The historical romance tells the tale of the princess seeking a suitor with a heart as pure as gold, while Samrat Ashok stands as a formidable conqueror, relentless in his pursuit of power.

It airs on Colors.