Aishwarya Sharma’s confidence put to test in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s ‘Relay Week’

The contestants of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' are set to showcase their courage in the upcoming 'Relay Week'.

By Agency News Desk
The contestants of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ are set to showcase their courage in the upcoming ‘Relay Week’. Host Rohit Shetty will select the first two contestants, and just like a relay game, these chosen ones will perform a stunt and get a chance to nominate their fellow contestants to perform the next stunt.

As the course of nominating co-contestants continues, two teams will be created and three khiladis will be left unnominated. One among them is Aishwarya Sharma, who has not been lucky in a few stunts and has lost credibility. In the eerie Code Red room, these un-nominated contestants must make a crucial decision.

They must predict whether their fellow contestants will pick their names to be part of the nerve-wracking relay stunts or not. Given that she performed poorly in the preceding stunts, a demoralised Aishwarya is sure that she won’t be nominated.

Talking about her headspace, Aishwarya said: “I kicked off the thrilling journey of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ with all my strength, and I performed the initial stunts flawlessly. However, as the pressure mounted, I found myself grappling with unexpected obstacles that set me back. Despite giving my best efforts, the stunts felt daunting, and I couldn’t perform at my optimal level.”

“Unfortunately, my setbacks not only affected me, but also led my partner contestant to the dreaded fear fanda. Nevertheless, I saw these challenges as opportunities to grow stronger and push my limits. I believe that each hurdle presents a chance for personal growth and learning,” she shared.

Aishwarya further added: “At the time when I wasn’t nominated, I was dejected, and I was very sure that no one would show faith in me. This part of my stint on the show taught me that nothing is ever wasted and every effort counts. I’m positive that the audience will find it exciting.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

