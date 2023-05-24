scorecardresearch
Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

After Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay, actor Nitesh Pandey from the television series 'Anupamaa' has also passed away.

By Shweta Ghadashi
After Aditya Singh Rajput and Vaibhavi Upadhyay, actor Nitesh Pandey from the television series ‘Anupamaa’ has also passed away. He was 51. Nitesh suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, May 23.

Both thetelevison show’s actors and the viewers have been shocked by the tragic news. According to reports, the actor had a severe heart arrest late at night in Igatpuri, close to Nashik.

In 1990, Nitesh Pandey started acting in plays. Nitesh Pandey has appeared in serials including ‘Manzilein Apani Apani’, ‘Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani’, ‘Saaya’, ‘Justajoo’, and Durgesh Nandini. He also worked on the films like ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Badhaai Do’.

The actor, who has been an established name on Indian television for the past 20 years, was most recently seen ‘Anupamaa’. He played Dheeraj Kumar, the best friend of Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia.

