Archana Gautam spotted at Mumbai airport post hospitalisation for fever

Actress Archana Gautam, who was spotted here at the airport departure on Saturday, shared about her recent hospitalisation for fever, and disclosed that she is en route to a shoot, and intends to return for further medical attention after her professional commitments.

Archana is best known for her stint in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 16. She was the third runner-up. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and dropped some pictures from the hospital, wherein she can be seen laying down on the bed.

She wrote: “Be Strong. Don’t give up in life.”

The actress, who had a cameo role in the movie ‘Haseena Parkar’ shared a video and said: “Morning look. Discharge hone wali hu 3 din ke liye. Khushi dekho meri.”

At the Mumbai airport, Archana was seen talking to paps, and said: “Do din se fever hai, paanch din se admit hun, Abhi thoda fever relax ho raha hai, mujhe kaam bhi karna hai. Abhi shoot ke lie ja rai hu, wapas aakar fir admit hongi (I am admitted in the hospital for the last five days due to fever. Right now the fever has controlled a bit, and I am leaving for shooting, as work is also important. I will be admitted again once I return back).”

Archana was last seen as a contestant in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13.