scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Arjun Bijlani to fast for the first time this Navratri

Arjun Bijlani, the lead actor of the popular show 'Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti', is observing the nine-day fast this Navratri.

By Agency News Desk
Arjun Bijlani to fast for the first time this Navratri
Arjun Bijlani to fast for the first time this Navratri _ pic courtesy news agency

Actor Arjun Bijlani, the lead actor of the popular show ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti’, is observing the nine-day fast this Navratri. He explained: “This marks the first time I’ve committed to a nine-day fast. It’s a decision driven purely by intuition. I believe this period offers a valuable opportunity for spiritual purification.”

Arjun Bijlani is known for his dedication to celebrating all festivals, and he regards Navratri as an ideal time for cleansing the body, mind, and soul, adding to the overall beauty of the festive season.

When asked about the response he’s receiving for the show, Arjun Bijlani ssaid: “The show has provided me with unique artistic experiences.”

“Fans have shown incredible love for my character, and my social media is inundated with messages of appreciation. It’s the audience’s love that motivates me to continually improve my performance.”

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shilpa Shetty twins with husband Raj Kundra in mask, Internet has a field day
Next article
CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma sets plethora of records in India's victory against Pakistan
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US