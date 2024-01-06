Arjun Bijlani will not host new season of 'Splitsvilla'

Actor and host Arjun Bijlani won’t be able to host ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ this year due to his commitment to the show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay – Shiv Shakti’.

Arjun is known for his charismatic hosting skills, and the season 14th of the reality series ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ was hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun.

The show aired from November 2022 to February 2023.

Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir emerged as the winner of the 14th season.

The 41-year-old actor has expressed his deep affection for the show and its strong connection with the youth.

Talking about the same, Arjun said: “ ‘Splitsvilla’ is very close to my heart. I had a great time hosting it. This year I won’t be able to continue as the host as my daily soap shoot is demanding. The show has fantastic youth audience and I will miss it.”

Arjun is known for being a professional actor and host and is good at time management and multi-tasking too.

“An actor has no choice but to multitask. Acting as a profession is demanding but if you can take it as a passion it works in your favour. Balancing personal and professional life is a fine art and I manage efficiently,” added the ‘Remix’ fame actor.

He was also last seen as the host of ‘India’s Got Talent 10’.