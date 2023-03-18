scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

As Shubhangi Atre gave her first take as Angoori bhabhi, the camera lens broke!

Shubhangi Atre remembered the first day of the shoot on the sets and how she felt embarrassed when the camera lens was broken as she gave her first take as Angoori bhabhi.

By News Bureau

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ actress Shubhangi Atre remembered the first day of the shoot on the sets and how she felt embarrassed when the camera lens was broken as she gave her first take as Angoori bhabhi. She also shared how once veteran singer Asha Bhosle praised Shubhangi for her role in the show.

She recalled: “The memory of my first day and the first scene at the shoot is still fresh. As I gave the first take as Angoori, the camera lens broke. Initially, I was very embarrassed and stressed, and my reaction was, ‘Oh! my God, what just happened?’ But then the entire cast and crew applauded, which was a huge surprise.”

“They said, ‘a broken camera lens is a good omen and a good start, you will go far!’. I was so relieved and felt so good about that gesture and statement. It truly made my day and is one of my fondest memories of my day at the shoot,” said Shubhangi.

Being part of the show for so long and playing Angoori bhabhi, the actress said that this role has given her a lot of fame.

“Choosing to essay Angoori’s character was a dream come true. I remember attending an award function where someone told me that legendary singer Asha Bhosle Ji, also present at the event, was looking for me. I met her, and she complimented me, saying, ‘I watch your show and love your portrayal of Angoori.’ She went on to add that ‘it seems that the character was tailor-made for me as I suit the role perfectly. There could be no better Angoori than me. And I am one of her favourite characters in the show.’ I was on cloud nine to hear such beautiful words from a legend and was completely amazed.”

Does Shubhangi relate to her character? she said: “I also spend most of my time in the kitchen at home and have a very welcoming personality.”

‘Bhabiji Ghar Pai Hai’ airs on &TV.

Previous article
Priyamvada Kant dedicates her role in 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa' to her father
Next article
Chitrangda Singh shares a glimpse of her first shot from 'Gaslight'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023: Mcgrath, Harris and bowlers star in UP Warriorz's thrilling 5-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Sports

APRC Asia Rally: Gaurav Gill takes lead; Karna Kadur in third after Day 2

News

All 30K PVR INOX employees to wear uniforms made with recycled PET bottles

News

Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

News

'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan's gig at Indore stopped over his songs

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma picks Aman Khan as good prospect for future

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, elect to bat against RCB

News

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Dalljiet Kaur weds UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel

News

Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy happened at 'the right time', says her mom

Sports

Asian Billiards: Advani, Damani, Shrikrishna storm into semis of 100-up format

Technology

Chinese scientists hopeful about silent Zhurong Mars rover: Report

News

Shweta Rastogi: From ‘Alif Laila’ to ‘Baalveer 3’, industry has changed a lot

News

Superstar Rajinikanth's visit 'delights' Thackeray family

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Preeti records sensational win against Perijoc; Nitu, Manju also prevail (Ld)

News

India's first crossover hero who showed his calibre both at home and abroad

Technology

5 mn food deliveries daily in Mumbai, yet riders struggle to survive

Technology

Why AI fails to reproduce human vision

Health & Lifestyle

S Korea's new Covid-19 cases below 10,000 for 3rd day

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US