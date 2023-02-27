scorecardresearch
Asim Riaz slams ‘Bigg Boss 13’ makers for not letting him win, fans react

Asim Riaz has recently spoken about the 13th season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show in which the trophy was picked up by late actor Sidharth Shukla.

By News Bureau
Asim Riaz slams 'Bigg Boss 13' makers for not letting him win, fans react
Asim Riaz slams 'Bigg Boss 13' makers for not letting him win, fans react

Former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Asim Riaz has recently spoken about the 13th season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show in which the trophy was picked up by late actor Sidharth Shukla. He has slammed the makers for being biased and not letting him win the show despite being a strong contestant.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Asim said: “Mere dauraan unhone kya kiya (during my journey what they did), because they didn’t want me to win, haanji bhai aaj hum online voting khol denge 15 min ke liye, jitana hai jitao jisko (they opened online voting and said, make whoever you want win). Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win, it’s okay. You made it that obvious that we had to believe that you did whatever and I was like it’s okay.”

However, many fans have reacted to his comment and asked him to move on from all this.

One of the social media users wrote: “This chap Asim is such a selfish man. He doesn’t remember how Sidharth looked after him in the initial days. Now he’s talking rubbish.”

Another mentioned: “Crybaby crying as always Sidharth was right.”

Yet other wrote: “Sid was a clear win!! Move on. You are here because of bigboss, and now everyone knows you because of that reality show, and now you are questioning that show. Such a cry baby.”

Apart from Asim and Sidharth, the other contestants on ‘Bigg Boss 13’ included Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, among others.

