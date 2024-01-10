Renowned astrologer Prem Jyotish to return to BIGG BOSS house after 2019, what will be his predictions this time?

You are used to sitting with the family and hearing the unmissable voice “Bigg Boss chahte hain…” in the background. Aren’t you?! For the past 17 seasons, Bigg Boss has been a staple for almost every Indian household across the globe and oh how the excitement continues to peak every week. In keeping up with the thrill and excitement quota, history is said to be repeating itself this week.

Renowned astrologer Prem Jyotish is set to join the BIGG BOSS house AGAIN for an exclusive segment promising to engage the reality show audience in a journey of introspection and self-discovery.

He is widely known for his studied predictions and profound knowledge of astrology and numerology as he unveils the significance of one’s birth chart and reveals the innate qualities, talents and life path of any individual. This promises to be one revealing as well as scary journey for the contestants who have any case had a wild personal ride this season, on the show.

From Rakhi Sawant’s antics, KRK’s bluntness, and common man Manveer’s victory to MC Stan’s #aaizuntaakmitramandal, BIGG BOSS has continued to successfully hook their audiences with a brand new cause and television drama throughout the years. And this year has been no different.

In this much-anticipated re-entry, as Colors begins its announcements on the renowned astrologer, Prem Jyotish will delve into the mystical realm to offer guidance and predictions for the BIGG BOSS contestants. The Exclusive Episode will air on Colors TV, COLORS TV US & Canada on 11th Jan, Thu.

His presence would also prove instrumental in helping the contestants navigate the final days of their BIGG BOSS journey.

Prem Jyotish has undergone years of study in Hindu Vedic Astrology and Numerology along with vast years of experience, gaining respect in the science of stars. He provides near-accurate predictions about an individual’s past, present and future.

Prem Jyotish recently gained fame through numerous television shows and weekly analyses of the zodiac in newspapers. His intuitive style of reading this chart enables him to provide solutions to any barriers obstructing a person’s growth in their work, love, family, etc.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Prem Jyotish stated, “Astrology and numerology are powerful sciences for self-awareness and understanding. I am thrilled to be a part of the BIGG BOSS house, where I can share my insights and help the contestants gain a deeper understanding of themselves and their paths. It’s a unique opportunity to blend entertainment with enlightenment.”

Prem Jyotish believes that astrology and numerology are the keys to unlocking one’s true potential. It must be noted that back in 2019, he had created huge waves in the Bigg Boss house with his accuracy in predictions multiple times and enchanted both the audiences and contestants alike. The superstar host Salman Khan too made it a point to acknowledge and appreciate Prem Jyotish’s prediction skills and nudged contestants to take his advice seriously.

In conjunction with this collaboration, COLORS is hosting a BIGG BOSS Contest in association with Prem Jyotish, offering viewers a chance to win prizes and a special one-on-one session with the astrologer. Viewers can anticipate a blend of entertainment and enlightenment as the astrologer casts his celestial gaze upon the BIGG BOSS contestants. Ab ye pata chalega shayad ke aakhir Bigg Boss kya chahte hain, right?!