Awez Darbar meets with an accident during rehearsal, will quit ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’

Youtube sensation and dance creator Awez Darbar will bid adieu to the dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ just after one performance as he met with an accident during rehearsals.

A source told IANS that while rehearsing for his second act for the dance reality show, Awez injured his knee which resulted in a MCL Tear Grade 3 on his right leg. Following the same, the dancer will not be a part of the reality show as it will take him at least 2 months to start dancing again.

Awez impressed judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with his first dynamic performance on the sets of the reality show last week. The creator entered the dance show as a wild card, gave a power-packed performance on the song ‘Aala Re Aala’ from the film ‘Simmba’ showcasing his perfect Bollywood and Hip Hop dance moves, leaving judges Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan in awe and nailing a stellar score of 27.

For the unversed, at the young age of 16, Awez had left his home to make a name for himself in the world of dancing, and has been working independently since then. He started by joining the renowned dancer Shaimak Davar’s troupe and taught dance for 6-7 years.

Along with working towards his dream of making it big in the dance industry, in 2014, Awez started his YouTube and Instagram journey. Navigating his way and showcasing his talent, in 2018, one of his Tik Tok videos went viral, getting him the due fame. Now, Awez stands strong as India’s Biggest Dance Influencer with over 43 million followers across all social media platforms.