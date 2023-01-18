Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai to romance each other?

Popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is going to take a leap of 20 years. According to reports, the original leads, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta made an exit from the show as they were not keen on aging.

As per the latest buzz, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai are all set to get into the shoes of the lead characters of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Niti Taylor, who had been absent from television for nearly two years, made a triumphant return with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The report informs that Niti will be seen playing the character of Ram and Priya’s daughter Pihu.