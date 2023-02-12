scorecardresearch
Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to “Bigg Boss 16” Top 3

Contestants Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan have made it an inch closer to the winner's trophy of "Bigg Boss 16" as they are the final three contestants in the show

By News Bureau

Contestants Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan have made it an inch closer to the winner’s trophy of “Bigg Boss 16” as they are the final three contestants in the show. Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot were shown the exit door on the grand finale held on Sunday evening. The show began with 14 contestants in October and was later given a month’s extensionAdue to the high TRPs.

Currently, the final three await the result as one amongst them will be feted with the winner’s tag and trophy for the 16th season hosted by Salman Khan.

The finale show a gamut of performances by the contestants. Shalin Bhanot was seen performing on the song “Bijli” from Vicky Kaushal’s “Govinda Naam Mera”, Archana danced on “Hawa Hawaii” and “Anarkali Disco Chali'” Priyanka performed with Ankit on a romantic track and was later seen having a dance-off with her rival Shiv on “Dhan Te Nan 2.0” from the film “Kuttey”.

“Bigg Boss 16” airs on Colors.

