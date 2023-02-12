scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

First ‘Bigg Boss’ elimination announcement; Bhai says ‘you’ll be shocked’

Right after Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek tickled the funny bones of 'Bigg Boss 16' Top 5 and former contestants, the voice of the 'Bigg Boss' made an announcement

By News Bureau

Right after Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek tickled the funny bones of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Top 5 and former contestants, the voice of the ‘Bigg Boss’ made an announcement that one of the finalists will be eliminated from the grand finale race.

The Bigg Boss announced that one of the contestants will be out of the show. The show’s host Salman Khan said it will be shocking.

He was heard saying: “They will be out of the finale race immediately. You will be shocked.”

When the stand-up comics were in the house, Abhishek turned Shalin and Bharti became Tina Datta They mocked Shalin and Tina’s love story and pointed out that they faked their fights for the camera.

Moments later in the grand finale episode, M.C. Stan, who is also in the race to finale mimiced ex-contestant Sumbul Touqeer’s father, who entered the sets as Salman laughed and hugged him.

The actor was heard saying: “Touqeer tera kya haal karega, tereko baad mein pata chalega.

Previous article
China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report
Next article
Tina Datta skips going in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ ‘house’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Infosys Foundation collaborates with K'taka govt, rebuilds hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Sweden discards 8.5 mn doses Covid-19 vaccines

News

Pune rapper MC Stan takes home ‘Bigg Boss’ trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

Priyanka out; ‘mandali’ members Shiv, Stan make it to ‘Bigg Boss’ Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows!

News

MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told ‘trophy lekar hi aana’

News

Salman Khan dances with ‘Ishq Main Ghayal’ actress Reem Shaikh

News

Rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to “Bigg Boss 16” Top 3

News

Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’

News

After Shalin, ‘kitchen queen’ Archana Gautam out from winner’s race

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’ finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give ‘aashirvaad’

News

Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

Abdu Rozik says he is going to ‘Big Brother’

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

Tina Datta skips going in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ ‘house’

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US