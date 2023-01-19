scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s winner photos with trophy go viral

Shiv Thakare has been hogging all the limelight ever since he entered Salman Khan's reality show.

By Pooja Tiwari
Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakare has been hogging all the limelight ever since he entered Salman Khan’s reality show. Be it his bond with Abdu Rozik or his ability to perform tasks with perfection, the reality TV star has won hearts during his stint in Bigg Boss 16.

Fans just love the way he showcases his personality and how he always stands up for what he believes in. Ahead of the finale, which is likely to take place in February’s second week, several photos of Shiv holding the BB winner’s trophy are surfacing online.

Before jumping to a conclusion, let us tell you that the pictures are from Shiv’s victory in Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, hosted by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. He was crowned the winner of the second season in 2019. Check out the images below.

