Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, “Tina Datta show me itni involve nahi rehti hai unka Shalin Bhanot ke saath zyada involvement hai”

Bigg Boss 16 has its top 9 with Sajid Khan, Sreejita De & Abdu Rozik getting eliminated from the show.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Khan tina datta shalin bhanot pic courtesy tiwtter
The upcoming episode will be all about the nomination task. Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma get into a tiff over the nominations.

It starts with Sumbul nominating Tina Datta and the later accusing her of lack of participation in the show. Further, Soundarya and Tina are at loggerheads and call each other ‘insecure’.

Sumbul’s reason was something that bothered Tina the most. “Tina show me itni involve nahi rehti hai.. unnka Shalin ke saath zyada involvement hai,” said Sumbul. Tina furiously responds by saying that “tumko khudko day 1 se wake up call dia jaa raha hai”.

