‘Bigg Boss 16’: Top 5 contestants go down memory lane with video summerising their journey

'Bigg Boss 16' celebrates the top five contestants of its game-changing edition in the upcoming episode as the makers will summarise

By News Bureau
With only four days left for the grand finale, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ celebrates the top five contestants of its game-changing edition in the upcoming episode as the makers will summarise the journey of all the finalists before a crowd of fans cheering for them.

After four months of drama, fights, ration tasks, nomination drills, vaars, and race for captaincy, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam made it to finalists.

Priyanka is shown a glimpse of her stint in the house, while the master of the house compliments her for her “buland awaaz”.

After MC Stan is shown his journey, ‘Bigg Boss’ says let him know that he’s the star of not just P-town, but the entire country, that’s echoing his lingo. The rapper admits that living in the house has been tough, but his “rawas” experiences on the show are takeaways that he will cherish forever.

Shalin is celebrated for acting his way to the finale and playing remarkably well. The master congratulates him on powering through hardships including the ridicule that came with his relationship with Tina Datta and the mental breakdown that followed.

Shiv is told that this season is historic and he’s the example of why it is so. He’s the only one to be crowned as the finalists of two editions of the show. No one could beat him at tasks. An overwhelmed Shiv bows down to the show and the viewers.

‘Bigg Boss’ goes on to talk about Archana, who is the ultimate entertainer of the season. She picked the right “muddas” and is the kitchen queen of the house.

