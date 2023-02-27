Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare wishes fans with his performance on peppy number ‘O Sheth’,

Shiv Thakare never fails to surprise fans with his social media posts. Today, on the special occasion of the Marathi language day, Shiv treated his fans by performing an impressive dance to the Marathi popular song ‘O Sheth’ with digital content creator Ruhee Dosani.

In the dance song, Shiv is looking dapper in a white kurta and pajama. He complemented his look with the traditional Marathi white Topi (cap).

The actor is looking handsome as always in the video. Shiv’s fans have showered much love on his reel, praised him for his dancing skills, and wished him on Marathi Bhasha Divas in the comment section.