scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare wishes fans with his performance on peppy number ‘O Sheth’,

Shiv Thakare never fails to surprise fans with his social media posts. Today,

By Pooja Tiwari

Shiv Thakare never fails to surprise fans with his social media posts. Today, on the special occasion of the Marathi language day, Shiv treated his fans by performing an impressive dance to the Marathi popular song ‘O Sheth’ with digital content creator Ruhee Dosani.

In the dance song, Shiv is looking dapper in a white kurta and pajama. He complemented his look with the traditional Marathi white Topi (cap).

The actor is looking handsome as always in the video. Shiv’s fans have showered much love on his reel, praised him for his dancing skills, and wished him on Marathi Bhasha Divas in the comment section.

Previous article
Marking 13 yrs of belonging to the film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses gratitude
Next article
Amit Trivedi has a 'fan moment' with Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan
This May Also Interest You
News

Vijay Deverakonda plays Santa, treats fans to Manali holiday

News

'The Romantics' to be included in FTII curriculum, special screening for Harvard students

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: As the game grows, we need to keep moving with it, says Shelley Nitschke

Sports

WPL 2023: RCB is loaded with a lot of experience and superstars, says Aakash Chopra

News

Honey Singh: Get moving and grooving with your very own 'Kanna Vich Waaliyan'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik looks dead-drop gorgeous in a lavender tulle gown

News

Amit Trivedi has a 'fan moment' with Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan

News

Marking 13 yrs of belonging to the film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses gratitude

News

'Main Toh Chali Chali' featuring Tanya & Upendera celebrates Arkeshwara's powers

Technology

Airtel crosses 10 mn unique customers on 5G network

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to space 'scrubbed'

Technology

Musk feels AI existential anxiety

Health & Lifestyle

Himachal Governor hospitalised in Noida after chest pain

Fashion and Lifestyle

Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for wearing short black dress; Fans call her Uorfi Javed

Sports

Arsenal shock River Plate in Argentine top flight

News

Salman Khan posts cat video leaving fans surprised, intrigued

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa captain Sune Luus calls for more investment in women's cricket after runners-up finish

Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai flaunts her stylish looks like a queen

News

Sona Mohapatra heavily trolled for questioning Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘talent’

Fashion & Lifestyle

Helen Flanagan joins dating app after split from fiancé Scott Sinclair

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US