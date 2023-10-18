scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Abhishek Kumar gets last warning for being aggressive

Abhishek Kumar seems to have anger issues as since the time he entered ‘Bigg Boss’, he has only been fighting.

By Agency News Desk
Abhishek Kumar gets last warning for being aggressive
Abhishek Kumar gets last warning for being aggressive _ pic courtey news agency

TV actor and contestant Abhishek Kumar seems to have anger issues as since the time he entered ‘Bigg Boss’, he has only been fighting. He first had an episode with ex Isha Malviya, then housemate Soniya Bansal, and the most recently with Arun Srikant Mashetty.

It all happened, when Arun and Sunny Aryaa were seen sitting with Abhishek and following around. Arun then was heard saying that he is uncomfortable using the bathroom around women as he farts a lot.

Without listening to the whole thing, Abhishek soon got everyone in one place to discuss Arun’s problem. Arun did not like the way his problem was being addressed and soon the two got into an argument.

Knowing Abhishek’s aggression problems, he charged towards Arun and pushed him. The housemates ran to stop the two. Sunny tried to explain to Abhishek that he shouldn’t get so physically aggressive, however, this led to an ugly spat between the two.

Looking at this, Bigg Boss asked all housemates to come into the living area. Bigg Boss then told Abhishek that his aggressive behaviour is getting noticed andhow he provokes other contestants. He has been given the last warning.

16
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Would like to thank the Ambani family': Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond moves on
Next article
Amitabh Bachchan’s nostalgia: Sneaking into theatres on a budget
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US