‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande reveals why she talks about Sushant Singh Rajput in the show

Actress Ankita Lokhande has spoken about why she talks about the late actor and her former boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ with fellow housemates. During the media segment in the show held on Monday night, Ankita responding to a question, said that she can speak about the late actor because she feels very proud of him and that her co-housemate Abhishek Kumar had told her that he wants to be like Sushant.

“Abhishek and I used to keep talking about Sushant as he considers him his idol and really looks up to him. He wants to be like Sushant and considers him as his inspiration,” Ankita said.

“I’ve always talked only good things about Sushant because I feel if I can tell some good things about him through this platform, why not? Usne acche kaam kiye hain and I can speak about it because jitna main unke baare mein jaanti hoon.”

“I feel very proud to talk about Sushant wherever I am and there is nothing wrong in talking about Sushant… I feel it is absolutely fine because jitna main Sushant ko jaanti hoon shayad koi nahi jaanta.”