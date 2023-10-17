scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ex-couple Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar get into ugly spat over choosing bedroom

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, who were rumoured to be dating, got into an ugly spat in the house over choosing the bedroom

'Bigg Boss 17': Ex-couple Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar get into ugly spat over choosing bedroom
Actress Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, who were rumoured to be dating, got into an ugly spat in the house over choosing the bedroom. It all happened when Mannara Chopra told everyone that she has to be told about who is in what room. To which, Abhishek said he will choose when Bigg Boss says.

Isha jumps into the discussion of the same and she asks Abhishek to select. This leads to them coming face-to-face and screaming at top of their voice.

Isha even asks him to ‘back off’ amid the fight.

Other housemates were seen trying to calm down the situation. Later, the two were seen clearing the air.

Abhishek then said that probably Mannara will have a benefit maybe because its a task by ‘Bigg Boss’ by telling the contestants to choose what room and hence she might get some power or become the captain of the house.

To which Isha asks if it was Mannara’s situation why did he fight with her in front of the entire house on the first day.

She said: “Matter tumahara aur Mannara ka”.

3
