‘Bigg Boss 17’: Jigna Vora says people will get to know her through the show

Jigna Vora said that people would get to know her real side through the controversial reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Jigna Vora says people will get to know her through the show
pic courtesy news agency

Former crime reporter Jigna Vora, who is currently seen as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 17’, said that people would get to know her real side through the controversial reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Talking to IANS, Jigna revealed her reason for joining the show.

“The reason I joined the Bigg Boss house is my son. He wanted me to be a part of it.”

Would she bring out more aspects of her struggles in ‘Bigg Boss 17’?

“No, I don’t want to bring up anything that has happened in the past. Yes, but people will get to know who real Jigna Vora is. The nature of Jigna Vora,” she added.

Asked if she is ready for the game of survival in the show, she said: “In life also there is a lot of survival issues each and everyone faces. It is just that in real life people don’t know about it but in the show it will be seen. That is the only difference.”

Currently in the show, the first round of nominations have taken place. Mannara Chopra, Naved Sole and Abhishek Kumar have been named for eviction this week.

