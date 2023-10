Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra’s brewing friendship is loved by the audience in Bigg Boss 17 house and fans fondly call them MunAra.

In the viral clip of Bigg Boss 17, We see Munawar and Mannara singing Right Here Right Now while doing kitchen duties. This season, fans are excited to see chemistry between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui.

Fans says Munawar seems the only person who actually cares about Mannara Chopra. Fans loving this duo.