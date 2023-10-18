scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Neil Bhatt tells Aishwarya Sharma that housemates want to separate them

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were seen discussing how some housemates want to separate them.

By Agency News Desk
TV actors and couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were seen discussing how some housemates want to separate them. In a promo by the Colors show, the voice of Bigg Boss is heard saying: “Do aesai log hai jine pata nahi chal kya raha hai aur woh karna kya chahahte hai.”

Neil is then heard telling his wife: “Yahan bahut saare log hai jo alag karna chahate hai… humein. .. Woh jaan boojhkar bol bol kar karna chaha rahe hain.”

“So don’t get affected by it and don’t react to it.”

Aishwarya is seen telling Neil: “I am not getting affected by it… Ek toh mere mood swings ho rahe pagal jaisai kuch samajh nahi aa raha hai.”

Currently in the show, the first round of nominations have taken place. Mannara Chopra, Naved Sole and Abhishek Kumar have been named for eviction this week.

