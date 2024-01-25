HomeTVNews‘Bigg Boss 17’: Pooja Bhatt, Karan Kundrra to come, support their favourites

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Pooja Bhatt, Karan Kundrra to come, support their favourites

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants and personalities such as Pooja Bhatt, Karan Kundrra and Shalin Bhanot will be coming to support their favourite contestants in the 17th season of the controversial reality show.

Pooja will be seen coming for Mannara Chopra, Amruta Khanvilkar will enter for Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra will be supporting Munawar Faruqui, for Abhishek Kumar there will be Shalin Bhanot and producer Sandiip Sickand will show his support to Arun Mahshetty.

These personalities will be entering the show on Saturday, a day before the grand finale of the season, hosted by Salman Khan.

They will be going in the show and will be seen having a chat with their favorites and help them boost their confidence.

The grand finale will be a grander event with contestants performing. It is slated to be held on January 28.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
1st Test: Stokes takes England past 200 as India continues to pick wickets
Next article
Hockey India names 40-member core probable for junior men's national camp
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In