Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan comments on Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s relationship saying,’Yeh bada hi toxic relationship banne wala hain’

Well, it's time for Weekend Ka Vaar and Tiger 3 will be promoted on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Salman will turn savage and even scold Aishwarya Sharma.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Salman Khan comments on Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's relationship saying,'Yeh bada hi toxic relationship banne wala hain _pic courtesy twitter
Aishwarya Sharma has been behaving rudely with her husband, Neil Bhatt. The actress comes across as a dominating person. While their adorable equation is something that everyone likes and even trolls, their fights are often full of rage. Neil always makes peace with Aishwarya after their fights.

Aishwarya has had fights with Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar this past week. Whenever Neil Bhatt tried to explain to her, she rebuffed him.

Salman Khan calls out her language and says that she is pushing Neil to an extent where he will lose his calm. He asks, “Kitna patience aap iska try karogi?” He says the way she respects Neil is not okay. Salman also says,’Yeh bada hi toxic relationship banne wala hain’. This is the one and only formula for disaster’

