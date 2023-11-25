‘Bigg Boss 17’ Vicky Jain tears up as his mother appears, says ‘Kitni gandi ladai...'

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Ankita Lokhande’s mother and Vicky Jain’s mothers Vandana Pandis Lokhande and Ranjana Jain respectively will make an appearance and address the issues between the couple.

In the new promo shows, Vicky’s mother telling the couple over their “gandi ladai” (bad fights) inside the show.

She is heard saying: “Tumhari ladai ghar me kabhi nhi hui or yahan kitni gandi ladai ho rahi hai batao. Jab tumlog milte ho na beta tab pyaar se milo. Prem rakho.”

It show’s Vicky getting all emotional after seeing his mother.

Ankita sees her mother and gets emotional too. Her mother is seen giving flying kisses to both Vicky and her.

Ankita is heard saying: “I love you ma.I miss you mumma.”