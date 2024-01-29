Munawar Faruqui takes home the Bigg Boss 17 winner trophy

We witnessed Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, where one of the five finalists Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty will emerge as the winner.

Salman Khan announces the winner as Munawar Faruqui takes home the trophy 50 lakhs prize money and Hyundai Creta Car.

Munawar was named the winner on Sunday, January 28. Abhishek Kumar was named the runner-up. The other finalists on the show were Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahashetty. Another season ended with lots of drama and entertainment.