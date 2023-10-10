Channel takes note of 'KBC' video making derogatory remarks against MP CM, calls it 'misleading'

Taking note of an objectionable video of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ that went viral on social media, Sony TV termed it misleading and said it is taking up the matter with the cybercrime cell. “We have been alerted to the circulation of an unauthorised video from our show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. This video misleadingly overlays a fabricated voice-over of our host and presents distorted content,” the Sony TV said in a statement.

The makers said upholding the show’s integrity and viewers’ trust is paramount.

“We are actively addressing this matter with the cybercrime cell. We strongly condemn such misinformation,” read the statement issued by Sony TV.

The makers also urged the audience to be vigilant, and refrain themselves from sharing unverified content.

In the “misleading” video, the KBC host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen asking the contestant which Chief Minister is dubbed as “Ghoshna Machine” (announcement machine) because of his “false” announcements.

The contestant gave the answer option B which is Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Department of Madhya Pradesh termed the video fake and said it was done with the intention of tarnishing the image of the Chief Minister.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.