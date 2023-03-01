Debina bonnerjee detected with influenza b virus

Debina Bonnerjee, who recently returned from a trip to Sri Lanka where she went with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary and her two daughters has been detected with influenza B. The actress is currently in staying away from her family.

Debina’s daughter Lianna and Divisha and husband and Gurmeet are not infected and the former is taking precautions and is on her way to recovery.

Debina, who was a little unwell for the last few days had been taking precautions already but when the cold did not get any better. She got herself tested to know influenza B virus is what she has been detected with.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary made their first international trip with their daughters. It was their baby girls’ first international trip and the family. The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day and their wedding anniversary together in Sri Lanka.