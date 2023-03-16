scorecardresearch
Divya Agarwal’s open letter to Anurag Kashyap says, ” Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi”

Divya Agarwal took to Instagram and shared a post in which she asked filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for an opportunity to audition for him.

By Pooja Tiwari
Divya Agarwal took to Instagram and shared a post in which she asked filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for an opportunity to audition for him. She revealed that while she had a lot of offers for all kinds of work, she wanted to work in a project by Anurag. The actor shared on Instagram that she was using her platform on social media to try and connect with him.

Sharing the Reel on Instagram, Divya wrote, “This is an open letter to @anuragkashyap10 (red heart emoji) Call me stupid I’m going to say it anyway ! Kaam Mangungi sabke saamne mujhe koi sharam nahi (I will ask for work in front of everyone, I am not ashamed) ! #hopeful #grateful.” The actor wore a long white printed floral dress in the video.

Divya says in the Reel, “Hi Anurag sir, this is an open letter to you. Dekho 15 saal se hun industry mein, bahut kaam kiya hai. Abhi bhi bahut kaam mil raha hai. Mujhe aise offers aa rahe hai, building se kood jao. Jhadege karo, aur reality shows karo, serial karo (I’ve been working in the industry since 15 years. I’ve got a lot of work. Now also I have a few projects. I’ve got offers to jump from buildings, fight with people and do reality shows, TV serials). No offence, maine bahut kuch kiya (I’ve done a lot). Bas sir ab… I really want to do something jisme mera dil lage (I want to do something in which my heart is in it).”

She added, “I just want to work with you and main apni social media ka pura fyada uthake ke open letter aap ke paas dena chahti hoon (I’m using my connections here on social media to get in touch with you). I’m not saying give me a web show or give me a movie khairat mein (as charity). No, no! Tell me how to go with the auditions, I don’t know. Even though I have been working since 15 years, I don’t have the right people. I don’t know how to go with it.”

Divya also went on to say that the kind of projects he made was what she wanted to take up now. She said, “New year, New me, this is very blunt, but I’m very hopeful.” She has been the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 in 2017 and won Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. She has also appeared in the series Ragini MMS: Returns, Cartel and Abhay.

