Divyanka Tripathi is grateful for 'what I have': Food, family, friends & fans

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a love-filled picture with her husband Vivek Dahiya, and expressed gratitude for what all she has in life like food, shelter, family, and her fans.

Best known for her role in shows like ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’, Divyanka took to Instagram, where she has 26.3 million followers and shared a selfie with Vivek.

The photo, which seems to be from a wedding function, features Divyanka in a pastel coloured embroidered lehenga. She opted for a glam makeup look, and accessoried with choker neck piece, and matching earrings.

The other picture is a solo portrait of Divyanka.

The actress gave the tune of ‘Monta Re’ by Swanand Kirkire and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The post is captioned as: “Grateful for what I have — the food, the shelter, the family, my friend, my plants and you reading it! Love, Div.”

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “gorgeous”, “aww!! your caption”.

Divyanka had tied the knot with her ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ co-actor Vivek in July 2016 in Bhopal.

On the professional side, she was seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.