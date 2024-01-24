HomeTVNews‘Double visual treat’: Rohit Chandel on working with Aditya Narayan

‘Double visual treat’: Rohit Chandel on working with Aditya Narayan

Rohit Chandel has expressed his excitement on sharing the screen space with singer Aditya Narayan, calling it a double visual treat for the audience.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Rohit Chandel on working with Aditya Narayan
Rohit Chandel _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actor Rohit Chandel, who plays Dhaval in the show ‘Pandya Store’ has expressed his excitement on sharing the screen space with singer Aditya Narayan, calling it a double visual treat for the audience.

After an intriguing track of revenge marriage between Dhaval and Suhani, and Natasha standing up to Sandeep, the upcoming track of the show ‘Pandya Store’ would revolve around Dhaval fighting a life-and-death situation and returning home with Natasha.

Dhaval is to be welcomed by his family, and a special guest awaits his homecoming.

Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan will grace the show ‘Pandya Store’ for the special double episodes.

Talking about the same, Rohit shared: “I am excited about Aditya Narayan for gracing the sets of ‘Pandya Store’. The audience will witness a party being hosted by the Pandya family as Dhaval and Natasha return home after battling a dangerous situation.”

“It would be a double-visual treat for the audience. Aditya will lighten the mood and make the family members celebrate Dhaval’s homecoming,” he added.

‘Pandya Store’ airs on Star Plus.

SourceRohit Chandel
Previous article
'Aarya' gave me a chance to explore myself: Ila Arun
Next article
BBL: Brisbane Heat win second title after 11 years
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In