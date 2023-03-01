scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Fahmaan Khan treats fans with some BTS pics with Sumbul Touqeer Khan; SuMaan fans are melting

By Pooja Tiwari
Fahmaan Khan treats fans with some BTS pics with Sumbul Touqeer Khan; SuMaan fans are melting

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan most loved TV couples in the industry. When Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were a part of Imlie, they would often grab headlines in Entertainment News for their sizzling chemistry. Fans loved to watch them together.

Fahmaan Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures. They are some BTS stills from the sets of Imlie with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He captioned the post saying that it’s missing hours and hence he was sharing some Arylie and SuMaan content.

Previous article
WhatsApp may soon add newsletters to Status tab on Android beta
Next article
'Shazam!' director says Zachary Levi's superhero could survive DC Universe overhaul
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Qualcomm to ship Apple-chip competitor in 2024

Technology

Google's client-side encryption now available for Gmail

Technology

Zoomcar partners Vistara to offer self-drive services to customers

Technology

Twitter announces 'Violent Speech' policy

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid cuts brain oxygen, worsens cognitive problems, depression

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives ‘Youth Icon’ Award; Fahmaan Khan says ‘Proud of you Jungli’

News

Neha Rana bruised her feet while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

News

Shraddha Kapoor: Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'

News

Hetal Puniwala, Soni Singh join 'Saavi Ki Savaari' adding new twists and turns

Technology

India's mobile download speeds up by 115% since 5G launch

Technology

Google Pixel Watch to now detect if you fall

Technology

Amazon joins Vishal Garg's Better.com to let employees use stock to buy homes

News

Adhyayan Suman's 'Mashooq' was a welcome 'pattern break' for Vivek Oberoi

Health & Lifestyle

Infant sleeping next to mother in Rajasthan govt hospital killed by stray dogs

News

Michael B Jordon didn't think he could direct until he worked with Ryan Coogler

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic survives thriller against Machac in opener

News

Debina Bonnerjee infected with influenza B virus

News

Vidyut Jammwal does his bit, brings 'beautiful' northeastern music to mainstream

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US