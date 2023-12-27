Forget fireworks, fire up a movie marathon to ignite your New Year!

As confetti twirls and fireworks paint the sky, ring in the New Year in style! Take your family for a sparkling journey through a curated selection of feel-good comedies, thrilling adventures, and inspiring stories. Escape into vibrant worlds where resolutions rise like champagne bubbles and every dream takes flight.

Binge start with Hotel Transylvania where Dracula (voiced by Adam Sandler) runs a monster resort for creatures like Frankenstein’s Monster (Kevin James) and the Mummy (CeeLo Green) where they can be themselves without humans bothering them, until his teenage daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) falls for a human backpacker named Jonathan (Andy Samberg).

The Woman King (2022), where Viola Davis stars as the fearless General Nanisca, who trains the Agojie, the all-female warrior unit that protected the West African Kingdom of Dahomey with exceptional skill and ferocity. Ghostbusters (2016), Directed by Paul Feig’s all-female reboot follows Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy), Erin Gilbert (Kristen Wiig), Jillian Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon), and Patty Tolan (Leslie Jones) as they start their own ghost-catching business in New York City. Other movies such as Ghostbusters 2, Desperado (1995), Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and The Book of Eli.

You can also opt for The Angry Birds Movie (2016): Animated feathery fury takes flight when Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), and Bomb (Danny McBride) declare war on the mysterious green pigs stealing their eggs followed by The Angry Birds Movie 2.

The Equalizer (2014), Denzel Washington stars as Robert McCall, a retired CIA operative living a quiet life, who becomes a vigilante seeking justice for the downtrodden after witnessing a young girl being bullied followed by The Equalizer 2. Next up could be, The Karate Kid (1984), a bullied teenager (Ralph Macchio) finds an unlikely mentor in a Japanese handyman (Pat Morita) who teaches him the way of karate and self-confidence. Spider-Man (2002) and Battle: Los Angeles (2011).

Ditch the countdown, dive into &flix and bring in 2024 with a feeling of gratitude!