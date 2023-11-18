scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Gautam Singh Vig joins ‘Udaariyaan’ cast as Jordan from 'Junooniyatt'

Gautam Singh Vig will step aboard the romantic drama show ‘Udaariyaan’ in a cameo, reprising the role of Jordan from ‘Junooniyatt

By Agency News Desk
Gautam Singh Vig joins ‘Udaariyaan’ cast as Jordan from 'Junooniyatt' _pic courtesy news agency
Gautam Singh Vig joins ‘Udaariyaan’ cast as Jordan from 'Junooniyatt' _pic courtesy news agency

Actor Gautam Singh Vig will step aboard the romantic drama show ‘Udaariyaan’ in a cameo, reprising the role of Jordan from ‘Junooniyatt’.

Talking about his cameo in ‘Udaariyaan’, Gautam said: “Joining the cast of this popular show ‘Udaariyaan’ is a true blessing. I have had the privilege of being part of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s vision through ‘Junooniyatt’. Being part their another popular television project ‘Udaariyaan’ just shows me the extent of their passion to entertain the audiences.

The actor said: “I’m excited to contribute to Udaariyaan’s storyline especially because the romantic drama has been capturing the hearts of the viewers since the time it started. In this special week, I will be seen as Jordan. The best part of joining this show is that I get to essay a character the audiences have loved immensely. My entry promises to shake up the dynamics of the plot, bringing a twist to the lives of Aasmaa and Armaan.”

In the current storyline, Armaan and Aasmaa must overcome challenges orchestrated by Alia. Moreover, the sudden death of Kabir – Aasmaa’s friend raises a lot of questions just when Jordan enters the lives of Armaan and Aasmaa to create a rift between them.

‘Udaariyaan’ airs on Colors.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Work-life balance, fitness & financial security are millennials life goal says report
Next article
Nayanthara receives warm wishes on her 39th birthday by Vignesh Shivan, Madhavan
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US