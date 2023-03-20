scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation

Hiba Nawab from Star Bharat’s ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ gets candid about her character's evolution throughout the show that completes 300 episodes

By Glamsham Editorial
Hiba Nawab relates to her character Sayuri
Hiba Nawab

Hiba Nawab from Star Bharat’s ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ gets candid about her character’s evolution throughout the show as it completes a milestone of 300 episodes recently. Hiba Nawab is a versatile actress who has been associated with the television industry from a very young age. She is currently playing Sayuri in the Star Bharat tv show Woh Toh Hai Albela.

The show recently reached the milestone of 300 episodes, and the entire cast is ecstatic about it. Hiba Nawab spoke up about her journey and how her character, “Sayuri,” has developed during the course of the show so far.

On talking about the same She says, “For the past few years, as I’ve been playing the role of ‘Sayuri,’ I’ve seen her personality change and develop in a way that makes me feel a great connection to my character. Sayuri is a young woman with unique viewpoints and thoughts on her life and motivations. After getting married, her small world enlarges as she begins a new family. She was initially quiet and reserved, but after becoming a mother, she has developed into a woman who is both resilient and strong”.

She further adds, “As shown by my character, Sayuri, “Motherhood is a lovely aspect in a woman, and I feel amazing to be portraying such a character since it’s tender and also touches the heart of the viewers. Even though I am not a mother in real life, I can feel every feeling a mother has when portraying this character. Well, this is something new for me, and I feel like it’s been good. I’m in awe of how far the show has progressed and how we have now surpassed the 300-episode mark. I hope there are many more events like this, and that we hit even more significant milestones.”

Woh Toh Hai Albela’ has kept the audience hooked with unexpected twists. The show has created a lot of buzz with its current track in the show. The show depicts a love story between Kanha and Sayuri portrayed by Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab respectively.

To know more about the upcoming twists, stay tuned every Monday to Friday at 9 PM only on Star Bharat

Previous article
Google adds contact photos to conversation threads in messages
Next article
Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy
This May Also Interest You
News

'Mean Girls' author claims Tina Fey 'paid her nothing' for franchise

News

Paras Kalnawat plays an ideal son in 'Kundali Bhagya'

News

Oprah Winfrey visits site in Jordan where Jesus was baptised

News

'I emerged a far more confident creator,' says Farhad Samji for 'Pop Kaun'

News

Chitrangda Singh focused on voice modulation for her 'Gaslight' character

Sports

Mumbai Indians begin preparations for IPL 2023

News

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update: Hope to be back on the ramp soon

News

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Technology

Google adds contact photos to conversation threads in messages

News

Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht return in season 2 of ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’, watch trailer

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat first against unchanged UP Warriorz

News

Juhi Chawla’s wish for Alka Yagnik: ‘A 100 trees for the beautiful, melodious voice’

News

Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres

Sports

Ecuador midfielder Gruezo to miss Australia friendlies

Theatre

Seriously Funny: A Masterclass on the Point of Comedy

Sports

PCB confirms changes in dates of New Zealand's white-ball tour of Pakistan

News

Rohit Shetty forays into Marathi films with 'School College Ani Life'

Sports

UP's third international stadium in Varanasi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US