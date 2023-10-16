scorecardresearch
Hina Khan on ‘Country of Blind’ invited by the Oscar Library: ‘It feels surreal!’

Hina Khan-starrer ‘Country of Blind’ is now being invited by the Oscar Library to be a part of the permanent collection at the Library of the Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences

Actress Hina Khan-starrer ‘Country of Blind’ is now being invited by the Oscar Library to be a part of the permanent collection at the Library of the Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The film, which features a story about the ‘sightless’ and their lives, is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

An elated Hina shared: “Our team has worked really hard on this film, and there is nothing better than it being recognised at such a large scale. Right from people in the US loving the story we told through ‘Country of Blind’, to our screenplay being invited by the Oscar Library of the Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, it all feels surreal!

The actress said: “I am hoping that we achieve even greater heights with our film, as the story is an entire experience that people will get to live while watching it.”

Shah Kazmi shared: “I am happy that the vision I had for this film is being appreciated so widely. ‘Country of Blind’ being accepted by the audience in the US and the screenplay now being invited by the Academy’s Library of the Motion Pictures and Sciences, is a huge feat for our entire team.”

“I can only hope that we achieve all that this film deserves, because right from the story to the way it’s shot, everything about ‘Country of Blind’ is beautiful!”

Based on H.G Wells novel, ‘Country of Blind’ presents a satirical drama about a community thriving in isolation.

The film stars Hina Khan and Shoib Nikash Shah.

