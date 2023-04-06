scorecardresearch
'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' real cast gives a walkthrough in their reel life

Jay Bhanushali, Tina Datta and Kittu Gidwani will be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'

By Agency News Desk
An interesting mix of names such as Jay Bhanushali, Tina Datta and Kittu Gidwani will be seen sharing screen space in an upcoming show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’.

‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ is an adaptation of the popular Turkish series Istanbullu Gelin, known as ‘Bride of Istanbul’.

Tina, who was last seen on screen in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, will be seen playing Surili. In the show she’s plays a chirpy simpleton, who owns a beautiful pastel pink coloured cafe The Gramophone Cafe in a fictitious land called Ranakgarh.

Giving a glimpse of what she’d be seen doing on the Sony Entertainment Television show.

The skit begins with Tina’s character getting on with her day of making coffee while Jay, who plays a prince named Shivendra Barot, orders a coffee.

However, he forgets to get his wallet and Tina’s character lets him have a free coffee.

Next came up is the royal Barot family of Ranakgarh.

The matriarch Damayanti Barot is played by Kittu Gidwani, who introduced her on-screen family to the media present at the set visit. Damayanti is a stern queen, who believes that there’s a difference between the royal and non-royal people and amid this, her eldest son Shivendra played by Jay Bhanushali falls in a love with Tina, a cafe owner.

