scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'I always wanted to be a film actor,' says Kaveri Priyam

Kaveri Priyam, who is known for a variety of roles on the small screen, spoke about how she wanted to be a film actor in the initial days but then she got good opportunities on TV.

By Agency News Desk
'I always wanted to be a film actor,' says Kaveri Priyam
'I always wanted to be a film actor,' says Kaveri Priyam

Actress Kaveri Priyam, who is known for a variety of roles on the small screen, spoke about how she wanted to be a film actor in the initial days but then she got good opportunities on TV.

However, she refrains from getting tagged as a TV actor as she feels that actors are actors at the end of the day, and can act equally well irrespective of the medium.

Talking about the same, Kaveri said: “When I started out I always wanted to be a film actor. But destiny had some other plans. When I was giving auditions, I wanted to work, Just work! And that’s when TV welcomed me with open arms. I am not a television actor, I am an actor who is here to work on all the mediums.”

Kaveri is known for shows such as ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’, ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’, ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’, among others.

She shared about the role she aspires to play on screen: “There are many. I want to play all sorts of roles but I would love to do some action on screen or be a part of a spy universe. I also want to be a commercial heroine and do some pathbreaking roles on screen.”

Previous article
Ankit Gupta injures his leg while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'
Next article
Questions raised on England Test captain McCullum's role promoting gambling firm
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India's e-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28

Health & Lifestyle

Pregnant women suffer uneasiness due to wrong diagnosis in Bihar

Health & Lifestyle

Mock drills in Bihar hospitals to check Covid effectiveness

News

Jamie Foxx is on road to recovery after recent 'medical complication'

News

'Teri Meri Doriyaan': Sahiba's equation with Angad going to change with Seerat's entry

Sports

RoundGlass Punjab, Bengaluru FC eye maiden Super Cup win

News

Rhea Chakraborty appears on 'MTV Roadies' Season 19 as gang leader

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya visits RML Hospital, reviews mock drill for ensuring Covid readiness

Sports

WFI sexual harassment: First requested, now Bajrang, Vinesh opt out of training trips!

Technology

Training AI models like GPT-3 consumes 700K litres of water: Study

Technology

Over 150 AI chatbot apps launched in Q1, user spending up 4,000%

Sports

UEFA receives three bids for Euro 2028 and 2032

Fashion & Lifestyle

Helen Flanagan sizzles in vacation pictures post split from Scott Sinclair

Technology

Samsung seeks Dominican Republic's support for S.Korea's World Expo bid

Fashion n Lifestyle

Asim Riaz leaves for Umrah with brother Umar Riaz during the holy month of Ramadan

Technology

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav is the sort of player that can win you a World Cup: Ricky Ponting

Sports

India's domestic cricket season 2023-24 to begin with Duleep Trophy from June 28

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US