'IGT 10': Farah Khan & Badshah groove on 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'

Choreographer-director Farah Khan, along with the judge of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, Badshah will groove on the tunes of the iconic song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ in the upcoming episode. After weeks of jaw-dropping stunts, mind-boggling dance acts and soul-stirring melodies, the talent reality show is all set to enthral viewers this weekend with its ‘Indian Railway Special’.

With an array of performances, the ‘Top 13’ contestants will pay a mesmerising tribute to the monumental contribution of the Indian Railways.

Farah will be joining the judges panel as a guest judge, alongside Badshah and Kirron Kher.

Amid breathtaking performances, Farhan Sabir Live from Delhi is set to captivate the audience with their rendition of the iconic track ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’. Their performance will not only touch everyone’s heart but also earn them a well-deserved standing ovation from the judges.

Impressed with the performance, judge Badshah praises the group, saying, “Farhan, when you walk on stage, everything falls into place. Before you arrive, there’s a different atmosphere, but everything changes by the time the song is over. You bring such energy, voice, and frequency. My introduction to Sukhwinder paaji was through this song, and I wondered who this person was. But for you, Farhan, it’s a gift; many people do renditions, but when you sing a song, it becomes yours.”

Farah shared: “When I was doing rehearsals of ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, I was amazed, wondering who the singer was. I’ve heard so many versions of this song, but none better than Sukhwinder. But if Sukhwinder was here today, he too would have been impressed by your performance. Well done Farhan.”

Farah further expressed her wish to connect with Farhan Sabir Live after the show as well. Spurred by his power-packed act, Badshah and Farah will go on stage to groove to the iconic song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, on top of a train, reliving the true sense of the song.

The song, which is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, is from the 1998 romantic thriller film ‘Dil Se’, written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta.

The track is pictured on SRK and Malaika Arora, where they perform the song on top of a moving train. The choreography was completed in four and half days by Farah.

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs on Sony.