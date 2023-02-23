scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

It took Srishti Singh a while to get into the skin of a mother-in-law for debut role

Srishti Singh shared the challenges of being part of a new concept where the younger sister

By News Bureau

Srishti Singh, who is making her acting debut with the new show ‘Chashni’, also featuring actress Amandeep Sidhu, shared the challenges of being part of a new concept where the younger sister turns into a mother-in-law of her elder sister. She also spoke about how she prepared for her role.

She said: “It has been an overwhelming experience portraying Roshni onscreen as it’s a character which has several different layers and dimensions which thereby challenge an actor like me to go beyond the conventional boundaries and act in accordance with the aura of Roshni as a whole. I am debuting on TV.”

“People have been asking me why I chose such a complex character. I have always been ready for challenges and experiments and the role of Roshni was a challenging one hence I decided to challenge myself and hope the audience love Roshni,” she added.

The actress went on: “With regards to preparation, I will not shy away from accepting the fact that the character traits of Roshni have few resembles with me in real life be it the inner strength of an individual or a girl with strong opinions.”

“But having said that, I have tried to get into the skin of the character, put in cautious rather extra effort in preparing for the same so as to understand the depth of her angst and the motive behind her actions however, having said that mostly. I try to react spontaneously and live in the moment trying my best to act Roshni in the best possible way.”

“Honestly, it took me some time to adjust to the situation of playing a ‘saas’ in my very first venture but as an artist. You should always be ready to accept roles that are beyond normalcy or close to bringing something different to what you assumed or perceived but I guess this is the beauty of being an artiste wherein you are put into the situation over and above your comfort zone thereby giving you an opportunity to learn the craft more efficiently and effectively,” the debutante concluded.

‘Chashni’ will be airing from March 9 on Star Plus.

Previous article
David Warner to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023: Report
Next article
ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC take on NorthEast United, aim to finish season on a high (preview)
This May Also Interest You
News

Rema celebrates father Bappi Lahiri's composition: 'Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna'

News

Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, 'redefine witches' on screen

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Healy wants Pat Cummins to leave captaincy, focus on bowling

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: My intention was to give some empathy to captain, says Anjum on consoling Harmanpreet

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US