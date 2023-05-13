scorecardresearch
Jayati Bhatia joins the cast of TV family drama 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'

Jayati Bhatia to join the cast of 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan', which tells the story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs.

By Agency News Desk

Veteran actress Jayati Bhatia is set to join the cast of television show ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’, which tells the story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs.

Jayati will portray the role of Tavleen, a strong and intimidating woman who has returned to seek revenge against the Brar family. She is Dilpreet’s (Pankaj Berry) nemesis Khushwant’s (Jaswant Menaria) mother.

The narrative will show Tavleen returning after 27 years with an opportunity to destroy every relationship in the Brar household as Riya (Hema Sood) has married her grandson Dollar (Reyaansh Chaddha).

Shedding light on her character, the actress said, “Tavleen is a woman with a strong personality who has come back after a long time to seek revenge from those who wronged her daughter. It is a challenging role and is very different from the roles I have played in the past, and I am looking forward to bringing Tavleen’s character to life on the screen.”

The show tells how unspoken words lead to differences between three generations.

She added, “The storyline is gripping, and I am sure the viewers will enjoy watching the drama unfold.”

‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ airs every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on Sony SAB.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
