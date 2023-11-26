Jigna Vora on her past: 'Never needed sympathy in 12 years'

Evicted ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant and former crime journalist Jigna Vora, said that she never spoke about her past to gain sympathy as she never needed that in the past 12 years and wouldn’t need it now by being on the show.

Jigna was shown the exit door after 6 weeks in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, hosted by Salman Khan.

Asked by media that many felt she was playing the sympathy-card in the show, by talking about her falsely being jailed, Jigna said: “I dont think so. In 12 years I have never taken sympathy from anyone. So I don’t need sympathy by coming on this platform.”

A media press conference was for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, where Jigna was seen interacting with the media.

Why did she not talk about her past then?

“Not talking about my past in the ‘Bigg Boss’ press conference was a conscious decision. It was sudden. I did not know myself. When you stay in a place for 6 weeks with people, everyone somewhere likes to talk about their past. It was more on the lines of sharing. I was sharing my life lessons and experiences with those who asked,” she said.

Does she feel she was shown less on the show, Jigna said that she cannot scream or shout like KhanZaadi and Sana Raees Khan to be noticed.

“I don’t know how much I was shown less or more. I was being seen less because my personality is different. Sana or KhanZaadi they would open up after the nominations to be seen and noticed. My graph has been the same in these 40 days. I have stayed dignified and gracefully in the show,” she said.

Jigna calls her housemate Arun Mahshetty a backstabber.

“Of course, Arun backstabbed me. He even said it was tit for tat (for nomination),” she said.

On the much talked about topic, Sana and Vicky Jain’s growing closelness, Jigna said: “Sana and him have nothing but they have an on and off friendship and fights due to nominations. Sana is insecure when it comes to nominations and she feels Vicky can save her. So, please, she is playing that card.”

But is Vicky doing something wrong to his wife Ankita Lokhande?

“He is not doing anything wrong. Any wife would want her husband to be there for her, sit with her, give her emotional support. Vicky is so busy with other things that he complains to Ankita.”