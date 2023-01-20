scorecardresearch
Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

By News Bureau

TV actress Kamna Pathak got candid about her style statement, and fashion icon, and also gave tips on what one should keep in mind while choosing their wardrobe. She shared: “I like to wear everything which makes me feel comfortable and adds grace to my personality. I have a soft corner for Indian attires such as sarees and salwar kameez. I have a huge personal saree collection which I have put together during my trips to various places. However, I love to be in pyjamas and t-shirts when at home.”

When asked while wearing a saree or any traditional attire, what things should be avoided, she replied: “The most common mistake one makes while dressing in traditional attire, especially sarees, is overdoing it with jewellery pieces. For instance, if one is wearing a heavy earring then the neckpiece can be skipped and vice versa. Sarees have a rich appearance, so minimal makeup and jewellery add grace to this elegant dressing.”

“My fashion funda is not to dress to impress but rather to feel comfortable and confident,” added the ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ actress.

Revealing who her favourite fashion icon is, she said: “My fashion icon is and will always be Rekha ji. I love the way she elegantly carries her sarees and accessories which kind of speak for her personality. Although, I would also like to mention Sonakshi Sinha’s look as Rajjo in the film ‘Dabangg’. She elegantly carried the look of the character. I am glad to sport a similar look in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ which has been well appreciated by the audience.”

