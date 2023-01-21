Kartik Aaryan: My dream is, my movie should earn Rs 1,000 crore

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has a dream. He says, “my dream is, my movie should earn Rs 1,000 crore, not Rs 100 crore. My producers want good return on investment. I’ll never want my producers to lose, nor would I like my fans to lose heart.”

In an hour-long interesting question-answer session in Rajat Sharma’s iconic show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, (to be telecast tonight January 21 at 10 pm), Kartik Aaryan described his uphill struggle in film industry, his dates with female co-stars, about Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar, emerging dominance of South Indian films, and the secret behind his films’ success at the box-office.

Asked by Rajat Sharma why he is promising producers to double their investment within 25 days, Aaryan replied, “Sach hai (it’s true)…At the end of the day, investment matters. If you look at my past record, six of my seven films have been super hit.”

Sajid Nadiadwala, producer of Aaryan’s upcoming movie ‘Shehzada’, who was sitting as judge in the show, when asked by Rajat Sharma whether Aaryan has really promised to double the money within 25 days, Nadiadwala replied, ” This is a new discovery since the invention of Covid vaccines. What he is saying is true, it’s not a fable.”

Asked why several top Bollywood films bombed at the box office during the last two years, while several top South Indian films have become hits, Kartik Aaryan replied, “Hindi films did not run successfully last year. From the South, only 3 or 4 films became hits. It so happened that two of their films (from South) became hits, while not a single Hindi movie succeeded, but then ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa-2’ came and broke all records.”

Asked about the reason behind his success, Aaryan said, “I can say what Salman Khan once told me, whom I normally meet in parties. He told me, ‘when your film becomes a hit, when others succeed, it’s not a great thing (mazaa nahin aata), but when all other films flop and yours become a hit, then history is created. I asked Salman Sir, is this a compliment, or are you scaring me? Instead of replying, he hugged me.”

“Salman Sir ‘hamesha chidhaate rahte hain’ (always pokes fun at me), but I am secretive. I will not reveal the secret why my films become hits. … Here’s an actor who is talented, does his roles well, can dance well, can do good comedy and action, where can you find such an all-rounder? How can a film flop, when you have a mixture of all these?” said Karitk Aaryan.

The young actor also spoke about his ‘dates’ with co-stars like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey and several others.

When Rajat Sharma asked, whether Sara Ali Khan said, I want to go out on a date with Kartik, the actor said, “Yes, she said that.”

Q: What did you do?

Kartik: I did ‘Love Aaj Kal’ with her.”

Q: Ananya Pandey also said, I want to date Kartik?

Kartik: “Yes, I did ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ with her.”

Rajat Sharma asked: “why is it that all your co-stars want to go out on dates with you?

Kartik Aaryan: “all my dates are with my producer. I have now taken a vow. ..Sitting here in the dock (of ‘Aap Ki Adalat), I want to declare that I am 100 per cent single. I am not in a relationship with any girl. All my dates are over. Now all my future dates are locked for next two years with Sajid Bhai. I am doing his films. I don’t have time left for sipping coffee.”

Rajat Sharma: I am not asking whether you are single or double. I am asking, why all these girls want to go out on date with you?

Kartik Aaryan: Please give me one reason. My smile is good, I am cute, I am cool, I look hot and smart. I can also use the word sexy. I have all these qualities, and my producer likes them.”

Rajat Sharma: “You once said about Katrina Kaif that I want to have children with her?”

Kartik Aaryan: Sir, I said this several years ago, when she was not married. I was given some options, and I took her name.

Rajat Sharma: Were your intentions good? (kya iraade nek they)

Kartik: My intentions were fully good (mere iraade poori tarah se nek they). It was a fun question when two options are given for you to choose one, about who will be a better partner to have children with.

Asked why he was after super star Akshay Kumar and wants to do sequels for his movies ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Housefull’, Kartik Aaryan replied, “I did not want to do these roles, but I got the offers. Producers and directors feel they can put the sequels on my shoulder. They know how professional I am, and how I can be creatively involved. It’s not that all sequels become hits. There is more pressure to perform in sequels. Maybe they (producers) saw my work, and thought I would perform better in the sequels, from whatever genre, whether horror or comedy.”