scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Katha and Viaan plan for their 'happily ever after' in 'Kathaa Ankahee'

The ongoing storyline of the show 'Kathaa Ankahee' portrays the progression of Katha

By Agency News Desk
Katha and Viaan plan for their 'happily ever after' in 'Kathaa Ankahee'
Katha and Viaan plan for their 'happily ever after' in 'Kathaa Ankahee'

The ongoing storyline of the show ‘Kathaa Ankahee’ portrays the progression of Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma) and Viaan’s (Adnan Khan) relationship, who are looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together, bound by marriage.

Featuring Adnan and Aditi as Viaan and Katha, respectively, the plot follows their journey as they confront life’s obstacles together. The show currently is witnessing Viaan’s mother Teji (Bidisha Ghosh Sharma), and his aunt Maya, essayed by Anjali Mukhi, are conspiring to disrupt Viaan and Katha’s lives.

Maya intends to create conflicts– be it by sowing the seeds of doubt when it comes to decision-making about Aarav’s upbringing, pressuring Katha to change her surname to Raghuvanshi, or investigating Katha’s past to create discord between Viaan and Katha.

Talking about the same, Aditi reveals: “Two humans coming together in the name of love is no easy feat. You both have different backgrounds, orientations, ideas, and outlooks on life.”

“In Katha’s case, the challenges are further amplified because the idea of allowing herself to fall in love again was challenging. Viaan’s considerate, he’s benevolent, and his courteous gestures have completely won her over, compelling her to finally entrust him with her heart,” she said.

Aditi further shared: “Katha believes that love becomes even more exceptional when you heal from the pain of losing your first true love, and she is committed to a future with Viaan. But as they plan for a happily ever after, Katha will find herself battling doubts that are created when Viaan’s aunt, Maya, starts conversations that instigate misunderstandings between the couple.”

The much in love couple have put behind the miseries of the dark night that brought them together. But will Maya succeed in finding out the truth and bring back the hurt and anger that plagued Katha and will Maya succeed in her promise to Teji and break Katha and Viaan’s relationship?

‘Kathaa Ankahee’ airs on Sony.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
South Africa’s quality pace bowlers can blow away the opposition's top-order: Jacques Kallis
Next article
Google announces training programme for journalists covering upcoming elections in India
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US