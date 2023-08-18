scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘KBC 15’: Abhishek Bachchan shares what happens when Amitabh Bachchan sits for family movie night

Abhishek Bachchan has revealed a funny anecdote about his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan on the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 15.

By Agency News Desk
'KBC 15': Abhishek Bachchan shares what happens when Amitabh Bachchan sits for family movie night
KBC 15 | Abhishek Bachchan | Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed a funny anecdote about his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 15. A clip shared on Instagram from the channel Sony Entertainment, Abhishek shared what happens in a Bachchan household during a movie night.

Abhishek, who wore a blue suit with blue tie paired with chunky glasses, was heard saying: “Humare parivaar mein sabse favourite hai ki mil baith ke film dekhte hai…Dad every night says, ‘Ya…picture dekhte hain…lets watch a film , action film lagao kuch achi si, halfway interval mein aap dekhen…”

The actor then does the action of sleeping. Intending to say that his father dozes off while watching the film. This leads the to audience to break into laughter.

Abhishek was promoting ‘Ghoomer’ along with Saiyami Kher and R. Balki on the sets of the quiz-based show.

Prior to this conversation, Abhishek had made a smooth transition from the contestant’s hotseat to the host’s seat, orchestrating a unique role reversal with Amitabh.

Abhishek takes charge of the host’s seat, but he will also step into his father’s shoes. Ditching the customary formal footwear, Abhishek will embrace his father’s unique fashion sense as he dons sneakers just like him.

17
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sun's activity is behind Neptune vanishing clouds
Next article
How Bruce Lee inspired creators of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'
This May Also Interest You
News

Neeraj Pandey is definitely a 'bad habit', says Anupam Kher

Sports

With Harry Kane leading the line, Bayern Munich to Kick off title defence on August 19

News

Nikhil Siddhartha unveils warrior-mode poster for upcoming 'Swayambhu'

Sports

Pro Championship 2023: Golfers Akshay Sharma, Sunhit Bishnoi gain two-shot advantage on moving day

Sports

Virat best at No. 3 and has 5 to 7 years of cricket, says his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Sports

Young guns put up stellar show in chess World Cup, on the prowl for more

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Chennaiyin beat Delhi FC to finish on top of Group E

Sports

1st T20I: Bumrah returns as India opt to bowl first against Ireland; Rinku, Prasidh to make debut

Technology

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal plans e-commerce startup: Report

Technology

7 in 10 IT leaders believe AI-enabled tech will make teams more efficient: Study

Technology

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez pair up with A-list couple on vacation before wedding

News

Sana Sayyad shares her joy over shooting with Ayushmann, Ananya

News

How Bruce Lee inspired creators of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

Technology

Sun's activity is behind Neptune vanishing clouds

News

Rajamouli visits Pulpit Rock in Norway with wife Rama

Technology

Hackers target over 1K Indian websites as part of I-Day malicious campaign

Sports

SAFF U-16 C'ships will be a good test, boys can only grow from here, says U16 men's football coach Ishfaq Ahmed

Sports

Sony Sports Network official broadcaster of Saudi Pro League in India for two seasons

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US